IMC Chicago LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IMC Chicago LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650,684 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.0% of IMC Chicago LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $41,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,781,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,660,371. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

