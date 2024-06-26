Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives $81.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMCR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.68. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 0.84. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Immunocore by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

