Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Trading Down 97.5%

Infrastructure India (LON:IIP – Get Free Report) shares fell 97.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00). 5,577,539 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,449% from the average session volume of 122,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Infrastructure India Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £6,820.80, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.26.

About Infrastructure India

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

