Insider Buying: Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Acquires 544 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42.

TSE:CNR traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$161.35. 191,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$170.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$171.13.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$195.00 to C$188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$184.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

