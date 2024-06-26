Insider Buying: Falcon Metals Limited (ASX:FAL) Insider Acquires 149,255 Shares of Stock

Falcon Metals Limited (ASX:FAL – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bennett acquired 149,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$34,030.14 ($22,686.76).
Falcon Metals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 67.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
About Falcon Metals
