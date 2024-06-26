Insider Buying: Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Director Acquires 3,100 Shares of Stock

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,530.00.

Ian Fillinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Ian Fillinger acquired 5,510 shares of Interfor stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,037.91.

Interfor Trading Up 2.6 %

TSE:IFP traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.53. The company had a trading volume of 78,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,837. Interfor Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of C$850.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of C$813.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IFP shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James cut Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.00.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

