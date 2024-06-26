Insider Buying: Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Insider Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Pountney bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,950.00.

Glenn Pountney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Glenn Pountney bought 7,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,640.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Glenn Pountney bought 20,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,900.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Glenn Pountney purchased 9,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,035.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Glenn Pountney purchased 22,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Glenn Pountney purchased 2,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,400.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Glenn Pountney purchased 5,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,900.00.

Mirasol Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

MRZ stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.37. 67,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,477. The firm has a market cap of C$25.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.50. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources ( CVE:MRZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

