Insider Selling: Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Major Shareholder Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $1,078,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,079,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,534.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

GNL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.03. 1,168,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,031. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.66%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -60.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 83.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,770,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,700,000 after buying an additional 14,033,117 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3,410.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,688,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,351 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 83.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,378,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

