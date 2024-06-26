Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) President Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,577.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ichiro Aoki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $489,000.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $531,750.00.

indie Semiconductor Trading Up 0.2 %

INDI opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 88.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,038,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,775 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,393 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,818 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 4,346.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,484,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 39.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on INDI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Stories

