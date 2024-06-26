Insider Selling: REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) insider Owen Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$196.98 ($131.32), for a total value of A$196,980.00 ($131,320.00).

Owen Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Owen Wilson sold 1,000 shares of REA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$191.75 ($127.83), for a total transaction of A$191,750.00 ($127,833.33).

REA Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

REA Group Company Profile

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

