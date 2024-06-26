Insider Selling: SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Sells 191,167 Shares of Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Otto sold 191,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $2,745,158.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,353,147 shares in the company, valued at $263,551,190.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexander Otto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Alexander Otto sold 384,663 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $5,577,613.50.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Alexander Otto sold 82,984 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $1,194,969.60.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Alexander Otto sold 242,573 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $3,568,248.83.

On Monday, June 10th, Alexander Otto sold 91,778 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,336,287.68.

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITE Centers stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.63. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $14.88.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 19.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 46,392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 36.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 781,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 206,827 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 13.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,159,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 140,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,267,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 111,547 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

