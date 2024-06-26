Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,607,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,026 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 149.3% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after buying an additional 888,504 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 672.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 705,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 613,882 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 4,065,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,639,000 after buying an additional 443,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 442,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Stock Down 2.3 %

AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 203,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $792.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

