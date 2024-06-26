Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 193,968 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,968 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 3.0% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $18,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. United Community Bank grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.80. 72,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,010. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1941 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.