Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,475 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 9.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 30,994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.30.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.97. The company had a trading volume of 32,489,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,996,711. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.25. The company has a market cap of $612.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

