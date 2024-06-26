Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives $46.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

Several research analysts have commented on INTA shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Intapp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTA

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $318,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,759 shares in the company, valued at $23,193,679.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $318,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,193,679.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,724 shares of company stock worth $1,923,651. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Intapp by 68.6% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Intapp by 218.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Intapp by 766.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 147,240 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 48.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 58.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 140,792 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp Trading Up 2.5 %

Intapp stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. Intapp has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Intapp had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.