Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $64.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.35% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,966,000 after buying an additional 1,463,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,168,000 after acquiring an additional 746,263 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,016,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,477,000 after purchasing an additional 244,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,170,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 60,748 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

