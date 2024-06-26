Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $8.14 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $8.14 or 0.00013349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and approximately $50.37 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00042570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011143 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,158,674 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,534,251 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

