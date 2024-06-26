InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

InvenTrust Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 65.6% annually over the last three years. InvenTrust Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 910.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect InvenTrust Properties to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NYSE IVT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,925. InvenTrust Properties has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 244.80, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

