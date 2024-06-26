Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $95.79 and last traded at $96.08. Approximately 890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.15.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEZ. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,620,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,914,000.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

