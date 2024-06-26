Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 1.1% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. 1,416,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

