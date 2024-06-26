Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $47.83 and last traded at $47.83, with a volume of 7704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1768 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $534.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,428,000 after purchasing an additional 165,342 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 508,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 31,417 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 478,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 106,659 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 357,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 108,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 120.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 135,243 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

