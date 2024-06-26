Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $47.83 and last traded at $47.83, with a volume of 7704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1768 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $534.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.49.
About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
