Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Position Increased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $94.36. The stock had a trading volume of 28,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.15. The stock has a market cap of $635.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.