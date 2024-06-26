Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $163.83. 1,923,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,076,500. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.86. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.