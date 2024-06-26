Investors Purchase Large Volume of Huntsman Call Options (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 18,021 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 532% compared to the typical volume of 2,851 call options.
Huntsman Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 1.07.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
