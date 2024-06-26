Investors Purchase Large Volume of Huntsman Call Options (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 18,021 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 532% compared to the typical volume of 2,851 call options.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Huntsman

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.