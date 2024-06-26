Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Invitation Homes has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years. Invitation Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 143.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

NYSE INVH traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

