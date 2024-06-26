Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Down 2.2%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.26. 1,290,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,837,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71400.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 17,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 116,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

