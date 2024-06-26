iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $56.72

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.72 and last traded at $57.18, with a volume of 57618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.75.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 89,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $338,000.
About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
