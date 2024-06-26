iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $56.72

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.72 and last traded at $57.18, with a volume of 57618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.75.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 89,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $338,000.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.