iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.27

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.27 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 15303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOM. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

