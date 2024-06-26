iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 106.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,135 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $73.04. 6,043,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.10. The firm has a market cap of $114.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

