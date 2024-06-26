iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $548.45. 10,238,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,404,838. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $551.29. The company has a market cap of $473.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.34.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

