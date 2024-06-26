iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,235,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $120,140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.26. 1,876,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,751. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

