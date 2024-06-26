iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,751. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.66.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

