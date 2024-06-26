iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Increased by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.39. 4,944,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,283,853. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average is $97.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

