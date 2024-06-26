iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,944,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283,853. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.56 and its 200 day moving average is $97.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.