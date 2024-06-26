iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Bought by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USRT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.52. The company had a trading volume of 284,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,371. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

