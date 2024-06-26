iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.37

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.37 and last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 1505822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $156,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

