iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Acquired by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 400.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1,288.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BATS IGV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.62. 1,629,654 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.94. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.