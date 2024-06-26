iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 535,762 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 229,367 shares.The stock last traded at $20.41 and had previously closed at $20.41.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $306,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

