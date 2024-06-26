iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.56

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.56 and last traded at $44.69, with a volume of 115745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.66.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average is $44.49.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGEB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

