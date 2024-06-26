iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.56

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.56 and last traded at $44.69, with a volume of 115745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.66.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average is $44.49.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
