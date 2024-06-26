iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 1.5% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.78% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $152,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,903,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.27. 2,170,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,463. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $113.08.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

