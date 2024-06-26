iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.27 and last traded at $36.17. Approximately 17,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 20,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $123.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEGI. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 113,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF during the first quarter worth $409,000.

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies that are sensitive to agricultural commodity prices. VEGI was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

