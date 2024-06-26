iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) Shares Up 2.8%

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.86. 1,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 12,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

The company has a market cap of $20.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66.

About iShares MSCI Belgium ETF

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

