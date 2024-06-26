iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.30

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.30 and last traded at $55.15, with a volume of 3616245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.69.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INDA. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 86,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 29,028.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth $2,037,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.