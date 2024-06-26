iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.26

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.26 and last traded at $84.62, with a volume of 1331722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.13.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.09. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

