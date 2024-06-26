iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Great Oak Capital Partners LLC

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,998 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after buying an additional 229,231 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,424,000 after acquiring an additional 317,802 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,646,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,282,000 after purchasing an additional 61,978 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,108,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,957,000 after buying an additional 100,463 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:MTUM traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $194.34. The stock had a trading volume of 304,467 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.98 and a 200 day moving average of $177.75.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

