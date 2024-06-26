iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Reduced by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,242,000 after purchasing an additional 911,104 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after buying an additional 744,380 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,056,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,387,000 after acquiring an additional 550,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 806,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,645,000 after acquiring an additional 422,241 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.84. 760,140 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.65. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

