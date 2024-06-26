iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWB stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.27. 739,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,904. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $299.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

