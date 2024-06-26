iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.08. 451,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,188. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $342.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

