iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.72. 513,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.