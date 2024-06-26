iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,322,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.03. 398,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,420. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.11.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

